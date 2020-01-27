How will Wuhan coronavirus affect oil prices?

27 January 2020 15:57 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijani oil prices for Jan. 20-24
Oil&Gas 10:33
Azerbaijani oil prices on Jan. 24
Oil&Gas 09:58
OPEC+ may be forced to cut even deeper in March 2020
Oil&Gas 25 January 21:01
Azerbaijani oil prices on Jan. 23
Oil&Gas 24 January 09:53
Azerbaijani oil prices on Jan. 22
Oil&Gas 23 January 10:44
Oil falls for third day amid growing concern over China virus
Oil&Gas 23 January 07:04
Latest
Turkey's employment agency reveals number of job seekers in Uzbekistan
Turkey 16:36
Croatian military helicopter crashes into Adriatic Sea
Europe 16:32
Uzbek-Korean JV buys spare parts via tender
Tenders 16:25
Warehouses be set up in Iran's Chabahar port
Transport 16:20
Number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Turkmenistan revealed
Turkey 16:11
Subsidiary of Uzbekneftegaz National Holding announces tender for supply of lubricants
Tenders 16:09
Kazakh Air Astana accepts free tickets return to China
Transport 16:05
Amount of loans issued for Iran's housing & construction sector disclosed
Business 16:02
Number of Turkmen companies registered in Turkey increases
Business 15:51