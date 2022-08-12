Deadline for completing IGB’s phase 1 announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. Greek company AVAX, which executes the contract for the design, construction and commissioning of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), has submitted information to ICGB indicating the end of August as a deadline for the completion of the phase 1 activities, which will allow for the quick start of commercial operation of the pipeline, Trend reports with reference to the project company.

This also includes prioritizing the completion of the automated (SCADA) system that is required for managing the gas pipeline.

ICGB continues to work actively to fulfill the necessary requirements for obtaining Permission to use IGB and the relevant permits for Greece, actively communicating with and fully assisting all institutions that have a commitment to this process. All efforts remain focused on putting the gas pipeline into commercial operation as soon as possible, and the main goal is to have this happen before the start of the upcoming heating season.

The interconnector, which can provide for almost the entire domestic natural gas consumption for Bulgaria, is at the final stage of its implementation. Given the need for the prompt commercial commissioning of the pipeline, ICGB relies on active and consistent institutional support.

The IGB project is of key importance for increasing security of supply and for ensuring diversification of natural gas sources for Bulgaria and the region of Southeast Europe. At the regional level, IGB will provide access to the gas transmission network for Bulgarian municipalities and regions that didn’t have an option for connectivity. The interconnector with Greece is an entirely new route for the transmission of natural gas to Europe and will give Bulgaria and the region access to supplies from new sources. The project will connect the country with the Southern Gas Corridor and has excellent synergy with other major energy projects such as TAP, TANAP, EastMed and the LNG terminal at Alexandroupolis.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn