Azerbaijan to subsidize fuel transportation to Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. Transportation of fuel to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will be subsidized, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, this issue was reflected in a resolution on some issues related to changing excise rates for petrochemicals and the cost of their transportation through the country.

In compliance with Resolution No. 4 of the Tariff Council of July 26, 2022 "On regulation of tariffs for petrochemicals within the country", the producer's tariff for petrochemicals produced and sold domestically was reduced from 695.75 manat ($409.26) to 689.78 manat ($405.75).

As a result, the amount of excise tax, which is charged on each ton of fuel at the manufacturer's tariff and paid to the state budget, has decreased. In order to compensate for this decrease, amendments were made to Resolution No. 35 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan dated February 6, 2014 "On changing current excise rates for petrochemicals".

Besides, from next year, expenses that have exceeded the upper limit of the tariff for the supply of fuel to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic from sale points determined by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan, approved by Resolution No. 4 of the Tariff (Price) Council of Azerbaijan "On regulation of tariffs for petrochemicals within the country" dated July 26, 2022 will be paid from the funds provided for in the subsidies allocated from the state budget of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. This year, five million manat ($2.94 million) was allocated from the State Budget Reserve Fund for this purpose.