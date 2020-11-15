Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling

Finance 15 November 2020 17:18 (UTC+04:00)
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Latest
Absolute majority of displaced Azerbaijanis determined to return to liberated territories Society 18:37
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold phone talks on Karabakh conflict Politics 18:33
Iran unveils value of concessions provided for Razavi Khorasan Province Business 18:33
Azerbaijan confirms 1,101 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 18:19
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale November 16 Oil&Gas 18:17
Overview of Azerbaijan agricultural sector for Nov.9-15 Business 18:07
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 18:01
Ministry of Labor and Social Security of Turkey announces tender to rent vehicles Turkey 17:50
Restoring of manufacturing enterprises in Iran's Qom Province accelerated Business 17:47
Duties of prime minister of Kyrgyzstan are entrusted to Artyem Novikov Kyrgyzstan 17:38
Philippines' typhoon deaths rise as worst floods in 45 years hit north Other News 17:35
PPI for industrial products increases in Georgia Business 17:34
Turkish municipality opens tender to rent vehicles Turkey 17:21
Baku City Circuit comments on demolition of pit stop building Politics 17:19
Armenia admits loss of 51 more servicemen Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:19
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling Finance 17:18
Iran and Qatar to cooperate in energy sector Business 17:11
TAP’s completion will allow to commence first gas deliveries from Azerbaijan to Europe by end of 2020 – BP Oil&Gas 16:16
Gas consumption in Iran surges Oil&Gas 16:12
Armenians do everything to destroy Azerbaijani religious monuments - aide to president Politics 16:08
Artifacts found during archaeological excavations in Aghdam transported to Armenia - Assistant to Azerbaijani president Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:01
TAP starts commercial operations (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 15:53
Armenians leaving Azerbaijani territories, damaging environment - Assistant to president Politics 15:47
Armenia absolutely illegally settles civilians in Kalbajar district Politics 15:46
Process of Armenians’ withdrawal from Kalbajar district delayed Politics 15:46
Iran’s NISOC opens tender for petroleum reservoir Oil&Gas 15:38
Iran boosts exports of agricultural products Business 15:37
Azerbaijan monitoring withdrawal of Armenian Armed Forces and civilians from occupied territories - Assistant to president Politics 15:36
Azerbaijan shows aerial video footage from villages of Khojavend district liberated from occupation (VIDEO) Politics 15:24
Azerbaijani troops in full readiness to move in direction of Kalbajar district – Defense Ministry Politics 15:23
COVID-like pneumonia death toll surpasses 40,000 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 15:17
Azerbaijan gives time for Armenia to withdraw troops from Kalbajar until Nov. 25 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:13
Iran reaches new daily record on COVID-19 pandemic Society 15:09
Trend news agency expresses condolences on death of director general of Bulgarian Telegraph Agency Society 14:50
Turkey aims to increase investment in transport corridor linking Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Transport 13:54
ANAMA employee severely injured in mine explosion – Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office Politics 13:43
Iran unveils manufacturing of several industrial products Business 13:42
Azerbaijani Parliament's appeal to Azerbaijan's President to enter history - MP (VIDEO) Politics 13:41
Iran discloses details of products purchased by Government Trading Corporation Business 13:24
COVID-19: Kyrgyzstan reports 474 more recoveries, 3 new fatalities Kyrgyzstan 13:03
Armenians leaving Kalbajar district (VIDEO) Politics 12:54
Armenian generals fled from battlefield during battles (VIDEO) Politics 12:54
Georgia reports 3 020 new coronavirus cases, 3 387 recoveries, 34 deaths Georgia 12:50
3 Syrians who fought on Armenia’s side die - Syrian human rights activist Politics 12:14
Iran reveals manufacturing of several mining products Business 11:46
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds in Iran Finance 11:45
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender for rolling stock overhaul Tenders 10:44
Two Azerbaijani citizens injured by leftover mine in liberated Fuzuli district - Prosecutor General's Office Politics 09:52
Kalbajar region of Azerbaijan to be liberated from Armenian occupation today Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:45
Information on recall of Azerbaijan's ambassador to Russia does not reflect truth - MFA Politics 09:38
Georgian Azerbaijanis celebrate liberation of Kalbajar - National Congress Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:35
Iran reveals production data for chemical, petrochemical products Oil&Gas 09:25
Baku Transport Agency launches tender to attract services for parking pavilions Tenders 09:25
Turkey reveals fuel oil shipment figures via its ports over 9M2020 Turkey 09:23
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale November 15 Oil&Gas 09:21
Chairman of All-Party Parliamentary Group on Azerbaijan sends letter to President Aliyev Politics 09:10
Los Angeles reports record daily increase in COVID-19 cases since summer surge US 09:02
COVID-19 cases exceed 120,000 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:29
Fire kills 10 at Romanian COVID-19 hospital Other News 07:52
Russia, Turkey and Iran lead in terms of freight traffic from Azerbaijan Transport 07:01
Chinese mainland reports 13 new imported COVID-19 cases Other News 06:05
Denomination process of currency to start in Iran Finance 05:01
Slovenia reports 1,731 new COVID-19 cases Europe 02:52
IRGC artillery attacks positions of counter-revolutionary groups Iran 01:44
Azerbaijani, Russian presidents hold phone talks Politics 00:49
Another nationwide highway under reconstruction in Azerbaijan Economy 00:02
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange disclosed Business 00:01
Iran's trade turnover with European countries announced Business 00:01
Turkey discloses 9M2020 volume of cargo movement via Mersin port Turkey 00:00
Iran to implement new limits to fight Coronavirus Society 14 November 23:14
Iran to resolve water issue in Darab Petrochemical Company Business 14 November 22:49
Azerbaijan reveals data on oil, petrocemicals exports to Belarus for 9M2020 Oil&Gas 14 November 22:43
European commission to assist Uzbekistan to export products duty-free to EU countries markets Business 14 November 22:01
Azerbaijan shows new footage of liberated Talish village of Tartar district (VIDEO) Politics 14 November 21:47
Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency implements new ecology project in Georgia Business 14 November 21:34
Germany plans 22 billion euros in COVID aid for companies in first half of 2021 Europe 14 November 21:06
US to continue providing maximum support for Uzbekistan's accession to WTO Business 14 November 21:06
Georgia sees increase in money transfers ICT 14 November 20:18
Iran Stock Exchange gains over 17,000 points Business 14 November 20:17
New infectious diseases hospital opened in Turkmenistan Construction 14 November 20:08
Turkey's ministry issues nine-month data on sulfate ammonium handling Turkey 14 November 20:06
Iran to prohibit travel across the country without negative PCR test Society 14 November 19:34
Turkey reveals volume of transshipment of goods from Greece Turkey 14 November 19:12
Iraq reports 2,419 new COVID-19 cases, 516,915 in total Arab World 14 November 19:07
Kazakh oilfield construction company to buy pipes via tender Tenders 14 November 18:21
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 14 November 18:07
Thousands of Thai protesters call for removal of prime minister Other News 14 November 18:06
Turkey unveils volume of cargo shipment through Kocaeli port Turkey 14 November 18:05
Bank of Georgia continues to support local business Business 14 November 18:03
Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry opens tender for purchase of equipment Tenders 14 November 18:01
Iran's Fars Province leads in foreign investment Business 14 November 17:41
Content of UN Human Rights Council's Special Procedures Mechanism - false, says Turkish MFA Turkey 14 November 17:26
Turkey eyes to take part in construction work in liberated Azerbaijani areas Turkey 14 November 17:24
Kazakh oil extracting company to buy sucker rods via tender Tenders 14 November 16:34
Today's discussions between delegations of Turkey, Russia on current situation in Karabakh concluded Politics 14 November 16:21
Georgia reveals volume of assets of non-financial corporations Business 14 November 16:14
Azerbaijan assessing damages inflicted to irrigation systems in liberated districts (PHOTO) Economy 14 November 16:04
France has not taken its role as mediator in Karabakh conflict very seriously - Svante Cornell Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14 November 15:47
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 14 November 15:40
Azerbaijan slightly reduces import of oil products from Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 14 November 15:39
All news