Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec.25

Finance 25 December 2020 09:59 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec.25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.25

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against Azerbaijani manat was set at 1.7 manat and 2.0738 manat respectively for Dec.25.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Currencies

Dec.25, 2020

Dec.24, 2020

Nov.25, 2020

Dec.25, 2019

Daily difference

Monthly difference

Annual difference

1 US dollar

1 USD

1.7

1.7

1.7

1.7

0

0

0

1 euro

1 EUR

2.0738

2.0746

2.0246

1.8846

-0.0008

0.0492

0.1892

1 Australian dollar

1 AUD

1.291

1.2889

1.2509

1.1766

0.0021

0.0401

0.1144

1 Argentine peso

1 ARS

0.0204

0.0204

0.0211

0.0285

0

-0.0007

-0.0081

100 Belarus rubles

1 BYN

0.6575

0.6585

0.6656

0.8119

-0.0010

-0.0081

-0.1544

1 Brazil real

1 BRL

0.3259

0.3266

0.3163

0.4163

-0.0007

0.0096

-0.0904

1 UAE dirham

1 AED

0.4629

0.4629

0.4628

0.4628

0

0.0001

0.0001

1 South African rand

1 ZAR

0.1166

0.1164

0.1119

0.12

0.0002

0.0047

-0.0034

100 South Korean won

100 KRW

0.1544

0.1541

0.1537

0.1463

0.0003

0.0007

0.0081

1 Czech koruna

1 CZK

0.079

0.0789

0.0774

0.0739

0.0001

0.0016

0.0051

1 Chilean peso

100 CLP

0.2381

0.238

0.2199

0.2262

0.0001

0.0182

0.0119

1 Chinese yuan

1 CNY

0.2604

0.2603

0.2585

0.2429

0.0001

0.0019

0.0175

1 Danish krone

1 DKK

0.2788

0.2789

0.272

0.2522

-0.0001

0.0068

0.0266

1 Georgian lari

1 GEL

0.5206

0.5203

0.5136

0.5972

0.0003

0.0070

-0.0766

1 Hong Kong dollar

1 HKD

0.2193

0.2193

0.2193

0.2182

0

0

0.0011

1 Indian rupee

1 INR

0.0231

0.0231

0.023

0.0239

0

0.0001

-0.0008

1 British pound

1 GBP

2.3072

2.3027

2.2714

2.2024

0.0045

0.0358

0.1048

100 Indonesian rupiah

100 IDR

0.012

0.012

0.012

0.0122

0

0

-0.0002

100 Iranian rials

100 IRR

0.004

0.004

0.004

0.004

0

0

0

1 Swedish krona

1 SEK

0.206

0.2054

0.1994

0.1806

0.0006

0.0066

0.0254

1 Swiss franc

1 CHF

1.9093

1.9154

1.8667

1.7334

-0.0061

0.0426

0.1759

1 Israeli shekel

1 ILS

0.5281

0.5286

0.5102

0.4891

-0.0005

0.0179

0.039

1 Canadian dollar

1 CAD

1.3217

1.3232

1.3076

1.2915

-0.0015

0.0141

0.0302

1 Kuwaiti dinar

1 KWD

5.5677

5.5717

5.5578

5.6012

-0.004

0.0099

-0.0335

1 Kazakh tenge

1 KZT

0.0041

0.004

0.004

0.0045

0.0001

0.0001

-0.0004

1 Kyrgyz som

1 KGS

0.0201

0.02

0.021

0.0242

0.0001

-0.0009

-0.0041

100 Lebanese pounds

100 LBP

0.1124

0.1125

0.1126

0.1125

-0.0001

-0.0002

-0.0001

1 Malaysian ringgit

1 MYR

0.4187

0.4188

0.416

0.411

-0.0001

0.0027

0.0077

1 Mexican peso

1 MXP

0.0855

0.0848

0.0849

0.0896

0.0007

0.0006

-0.0041

1 Moldovan leu

1 MDL

0.0985

0.0986

0.0988

0.0982

-0.0001

-0.0003

0.0003

1 Egyptian pound

1 EGP

0.1081

0.1082

0.1084

0.1059

-0.0001

-0.0003

0.0022

1 Norwegian krone

1 NOK

0.1964

0.1973

0.1915

0.1906

-0.0009

0.0049

0.0058

100 Uzbek soums

100 UZS

0.0162

0.0162

0.0164

0.0179

0

-0.0002

-0.0017

1 Polish zloty

1 PLN

0.4603

0.4608

0.4537

0.4422

-0.0005

0.0066

0.0181

1 Russian ruble

1 RUB

0.023

0.0226

0.0225

0.0275

0.0004

0.0005

-0.0045

1 Singapore dollar

1 SGD

1.2785

1.2737

1.2649

1.2535

0.0048

0.0136

0.025

1 Saudi riyal

1 SAR

0.453

0.4531

0.4533

0.4531

-0.0001

-0.0003

-0.0001

1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of IMF)

1 SDR

2.4485

2.4514

2.427

2.3402

-0.0029

0.0215

0.1083

1 Turkish lira

1 TRY

0.224

0.2222

0.2124

0.2858

0.0018

0.0116

-0.0618

1 Taiwan dollar

1 TWD

0.0604

0.0604

0.0596

0.0565

0

0.0008

0.0039

1 Tajik somoni

1 TJS

0.1504

0.1504

0.1504

0.1754

0

0

-0.025

1 New Turkmen manat

1 TMM

0.4857

0.4857

0.4857

0.4857

0

0

0

1 Ukrainian hryvna

1 UAH

0.0599

0.06

0.06

0.0732

-0.0001

-0.0001

-0.0133

100 Japanese yen

100 JPY

1.6415

1.641

1.6275

1.5541

0.0005

0.014

0.0874

1 New Zealand dollar

1 NZD

1.2079

1.2062

1.1872

1.1278

0.0017

0.0207

0.0801

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijani precious metals grow in price
Azerbaijani precious metals grow in price
EBRD intends to continue co-op with Turkmenistan's private sector to promote business dev't
EBRD intends to continue co-op with Turkmenistan's private sector to promote business dev't
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec.25
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec.25
Loading Bars
Latest
Bahar-Gum Deniz block: details of operating costs for Q3 Oil&Gas 11:02
Azerbaijani precious metals grow in price Finance 11:02
First carbamide obtained at Uzbekistan’s Navoiazot Uzbekistan 11:00
Kazakhstan, Germany boost mutual trade amid COVID-19 pandemic Business 10:59
EBRD intends to continue co-op with Turkmenistan's private sector to promote business dev't Finance 10:58
President Aliyev receiving congratulations on occasion of his birthday Politics 10:51
Bahar gas field: updates on construction Oil&Gas 10:49
Head of Iran-Turkey Joint Chamber of Commerce discusses trade relations Business 10:48
Construction progress at Gum Deniz field – latest data Oil&Gas 10:44
Labeling of imported food products in Uzbekistan to be mandatory Uzbekistan 10:42
Kazakhstan's Kuryk port opens tender for equipment modernization Tenders 10:22
Azerbaijan discloses 11M2020 value of trade surplus Business 10:20
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for December 25 Uzbekistan 10:14
Feasibility study for integration of Azerbaijani, Iranian, Russian electricity networks ongoing Oil&Gas 10:08
Kazakhstan’s oil-producing company opens tender to buy filters Tenders 10:06
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec.25 Finance 09:59
Trangaz postpones some completion deadlines Oil&Gas 09:53
Azerbaijan's parliament to continue discussing state budget for 2021 Politics 09:51
Georgia's import of tubes, pipes, hollow profiles from Turkey increases Business 09:51
Georgia reveals data on exports of semi-finished products of iron or non-alloy steel to Turkey Business 09:50
Georgia sees increase in Construction Cost Index Construction 09:46
Georgian exports of knitwear to Turkey decreases Business 09:43
Georgian import of medical products from Turkey down Business 09:39
Georgia increases import of vehicles from Turkey Business 09:36
Prices of domestically manufactured home appliances to remain stable in Iran Business 09:35
Iran Expediency Council starts reviewing of FATF related bills Finance 09:35
Next gift top-ups to over 1,000 healthcare workers Society 09:16
Georgian Walnut company eyes to test organic production in 2021 Business 09:06
Chinese mainland reports 7 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases Other News 08:36
Iran records highest steel production growth Iran 08:14
Tbilisi City Hall temporarily allows private transport to drive on bus lanes Georgia 07:44
Number of COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan surpasses 150,000 Kazakhstan 07:37
Turkmenistan - good at emphasizing its potential as gas producer, exporter – Oxford Energy Institute Oil&Gas 07:01
6.3-magnitude earthquake rattles Philippines Other News 06:03
China slows down imports of leather goods from Turkey Turkey 05:01
Brazil close to seeing 190,000 deaths from COVID-19 Other News 04:23
5.1-magnitude quake hits south of the Kermadec Islands Other News 03:02
Israel to speed up vaccination campaign due to new COVID-19 strain Israel 02:09
UK imposes more lockdowns as mutated COVID variant causes record cases Europe 01:00
Georgia's oil imports down drastically Oil&Gas 00:07
Kazakhstan identifies strengths, weaknesses of local industrial enterprises via analysis Business 00:03
EU's von der Leyen says fair, balanced deal reached with UK Europe 24 December 23:50
Georgian PM makes phone call to President Aliyev Politics 24 December 22:52
Parliament approves new government of Georgia Georgia 24 December 22:44
CIS IPA observers to monitor parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 24 December 22:33
Iran petchem revenues to reach $25b in 2021 Iran 24 December 22:30
President Ilham Aliyev thanks those who wished him happy birthday (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 24 December 22:21
China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccines en route to Turkey, Health Minister says Turkey 24 December 22:18
EU, WHO deliver medical supplies to support COVID-19 battle in Azerbaijan Society 24 December 21:49
UNESCO official has recently made unfounded statement that they allegedly asked us but Azerbaijan remained silent - President of Azerbaijan Politics 24 December 21:43
President Aliyev appeals to int'l organizations in front of destroyed mosque in Zangilan Politics 24 December 21:42
You are adopting resolutions. Let these resolutions be curse for you. See who is accusing Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 24 December 21:34
If single bullet is fired from Armenia, we will crush them so hard they will forget their own names - President Aliyev Politics 24 December 21:34
Azerbaijani state must always be strong - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 21:33
If we had wanted, we could have carried out any military operation not only on our own territory, but also on territory of Armenia - President of Azerbaijan Politics 24 December 21:32
President Ilham Aliyev met with servicemen in Khanlig village of Gubadli disctict (PHOTO) Politics 24 December 21:31
Our losses are very small given scale of war - President Aliyev Politics 24 December 21:18
President Ilham Aliyev unveils some details of combat operation plan Politics 24 December 21:08
Over the course of 44 days there was not single day on which we would retreat - President of Azerbaijan Politics 24 December 21:07
Gubadli operation required special professionalism and self-sacrifice - President Aliyev Politics 24 December 20:58
WCO Sec-Gen congratulates Azerbaijani president Politics 24 December 20:53
Ex-Bulgarian President Petar Stoyanov congratulates Azerbaijani president Politics 24 December 20:48
Kazakhstan continues with measures to support oil and gas sector during COVID-19 Oil&Gas 24 December 20:46
Azerbaijan greatly contributes to volume of payments by Visa cards in Caucasus Finance 24 December 20:03
Georgian president congratulates her Azerbaijani counterpart Politics 24 December 20:02
Azerbaijan shows footage from Giyasli village of Aghdam district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 24 December 19:19
Azerbaijan discloses state budget expenditure for 2021 in relation to GDP Finance 24 December 19:14
Ex-Bulgarian president congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 19:05
Azerbaijan carries out activities on engineering support for troops in liberated lands (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 24 December 19:04
Kazakhstan's Oil Insurance Co. manages to expand its premium base in 2020 Finance 24 December 18:45
Azerbaijan to explore possibilities of using geothermal energy in liberated lands Oil&Gas 24 December 18:41
Georgia increases export of marine mammals, fish fats, oils and their fractions to Turkey Business 24 December 18:40
Geostat reveals volume of ferroalloys exported from Georgia to Turkey Business 24 December 18:40
Israel imposing third national COVID-19 lockdown Israel 24 December 18:24
China to suspend UK flights indefinitely Other News 24 December 18:06
Azerbaijan's web provider switching to prepayment-based service ICT 24 December 18:03
Russian MFA notes importance of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict's settlement Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 24 December 17:58
Kazakhstan approves 1Q2021 LPG prices for supplies to domestic market Oil&Gas 24 December 17:58
Turkmenistan sells products manufactured at Turkmenbashi Oil Refinery on exchange Business 24 December 17:57
Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts talks new plans on revenue inflow to state budget Finance 24 December 17:48
Income of Georgian banks from individuals’ loans down Finance 24 December 17:47
Central Bank of Iran issues order to pay for COVID-19 vaccine Society 24 December 17:44
Azerbaijan's Aztelekom to finance technical support of Cisco equipment ICT 24 December 17:35
Iran attracts foreign and domestic investment in Shahid Rajaei Port Transport 24 December 17:32
Transport sector - main reason for Kazakhstan's GDP drop amid COVID-19 Transport 24 December 17:20
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry shows music video "Victorious Commander" (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 24 December 17:12
Azerbaijan confirms 1,850 new COVID-19 cases, 4,226 recoveries Society 24 December 17:09
President Aliyev raises Azerbaijani flag in Gubadli and Zangilan districts (PHOTO) Politics 24 December 16:54
Uzbek synthetic liquid fuel production plant opens tender to buy laser vibrometer Tenders 24 December 16:52
Kazakhstan approves 2021 action plan for transition to 'green economy' Business 24 December 16:51
Review of Georgian exports to China Business 24 December 16:46
Tokenized transactions in Azerbaijan actively grow - regional manager for VISA Finance 24 December 16:43
UAE’s Masdar signs loan agreement to build first photovoltaic station in Uzbekistan Finance 24 December 16:38
Indefinite sit-in protest to start in Armenia Armenia 24 December 16:19
New petrochemical projects inaugurated in Iran Business 24 December 16:16
Uzbekistan considers providing customs and tax incentives for imports of number of equipment Uzbekistan 24 December 16:12
Iran talks about date for depletion of mining reserves Business 24 December 16:04
Investors gain subsoil use rights for several land plots in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 24 December 16:02
Romania says Turkmenistan may be important for supplying gas to SGC Oil&Gas 24 December 15:57
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan increases investments in fixed assets Finance 24 December 15:54
All news