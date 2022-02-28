Iranian currency rates for February 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 28, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 7 currencies have grown and 18 have decreased in price, compared to February 27.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,334 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Feb.28 Iranian rial on Feb.27 41 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,318 56,326 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,377 45,370 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,472 4,473 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,758 4,772 1 Danish krone DKK 6,361 6,361 1 Indian rupee INR 560 560 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,295 138,299 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,714 23,717 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,247 36,316 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,379 5,379 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,007 33,031 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,317 28,334 1 South African rand ZAR 2,776 2,775 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,039 3,039 1 Russian ruble RUB 505 503 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,279 30,349 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,027 31,028 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,491 49,437 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,077 2,077 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,933 34,941 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,150 9,151 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,649 6,649 100 Thai baths THB 129,448 129,449 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,997 9,998 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,065 35,063 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,334 47,334 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,169 9,168 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,407 13,407 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,923 2,925 1 Afghan afghani AFN 458 458 1 Belarus ruble BYN 15,279 15,273 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 81,818 81,822 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,724 3,724 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,969 11,971

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 277,128 rials, and the price of $1 is 245,901 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 271,549 rials, and the price of $1 is 240,950 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 256,000-259,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 293,000-296,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur