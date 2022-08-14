...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for August 14

Finance Materials 14 August 2022 10:10 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for August 14

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 14, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies have grown and 13 have decreased in price, compared to August 13.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,082 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on August 14

Iranian rial on August 13

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,978

50,965

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,615

44,539

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,117

4,119

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,389

4,387

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,794

5,792

1 Indian rupee

INR

528

528

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,773

136,962

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

19,488

19,137

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,467

31,447

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,360

5,359

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,094

109,099

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,878

32,855

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,111

27,044

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,589

2,586

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,342

2,341

1 Russian ruble

RUB

681

686

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,880

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,917

29,847

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,627

30,619

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

44,173

44,241

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,168

1,167

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,944

32,941

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,670

8,644

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,229

6,230

100 Thai baths

THB

118,695

118,892

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,450

9,424

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,261

32,211

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

43,082

43,084

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,808

8,804

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,527

15,224

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,860

2,866

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

468

468

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,635

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,671

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,429

75,417

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,117

4,117

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,978

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 294,791 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,385 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 272,971 rials, and the price of $1 is 266,113 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 299,000-302,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 308,000-311,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more