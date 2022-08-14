Iranian currency rates for August 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 14, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies have grown and 13 have decreased in price, compared to August 13.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,082 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 14 Iranian rial on August 13 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,978 50,965 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,615 44,539 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,117 4,119 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,389 4,387 1 Danish krone DKK 5,794 5,792 1 Indian rupee INR 528 528 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,773 136,962 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 19,488 19,137 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,467 31,447 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,360 5,359 1 Omani rial OMR 109,094 109,099 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,878 32,855 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,111 27,044 1 South African rand ZAR 2,589 2,586 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,342 2,341 1 Russian ruble RUB 681 686 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,880 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,917 29,847 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,627 30,619 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 44,173 44,241 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,168 1,167 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,944 32,941 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,670 8,644 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,229 6,230 100 Thai baths THB 118,695 118,892 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,450 9,424 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,261 32,211 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 43,082 43,084 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,808 8,804 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,527 15,224 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,860 2,866 1 Afghan afghani AFN 468 468 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,635 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,671 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,429 75,417 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,117 4,117 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,978 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 294,791 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,385 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 272,971 rials, and the price of $1 is 266,113 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 299,000-302,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 308,000-311,000 rials.

