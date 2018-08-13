New duties regarding mobile devices come into force in Azerbaijan

13 August 2018 12:06 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

By Huseyn Veliyev – Trend:

The new state duties for registration of IMEI codes of mobile devices will come into force from now on, a source in Azerbaijan's telecommunications market told Trend.

The preventive work is underway currently to update the system, and the work in this direction will be completed during the day, the source told Trend.

"After the technical update of the system, user information regarding the new duties, as well as all related information will be made public both on the imei.az page, as well as on e-GovPay self-service terminals, through which registration of IMEI codes of mobile devices is also available. In addition, the users can also get detailed information about the new state duties through the post office," the source said.

This refers to the application of a differentiated method of registration, which involves the classification of duties by mobile phones of high, medium and low price segment. This will allow for determining a fixed duty for mobile phones depending on their cost and model. For example, the duty on expensive iPhone models will be different from the duty on phones of cheaper price segment.

Thus, the registration of mobile devices with a market value of up to $100, which do not have access to the internet, photo and video functions, will cost 20 manats.

For all other mobile devices, the cost of registration will be 30 manats (for mobile devices with the market price of up to $100), 50 manats (with the market price from $101 to $200), 60 manats (with the market price from $201 to $400), 70 manats (with the market price from $401 to $700), 100 manats (with the market price from $701 to $1000), 150 manats (with the market price from $1001 and above).

The registration of IMEI-codes of mobile devices in Azerbaijan was carried out earlier for five manats for personal use and for 1.6 manats for commercial sale regardless of their market price.

The registration system began to operate in Azerbaijan from May 1, 2013. Registration is carried out within 24 hours from the date of submission of application.

Mobile devices imported into the country for private use (in the networks of mobile operators of Azerbaijan) must be registered within 30 days. Registration of mobile devices available on the imei.az website, at "Shebeke" service centers, through eGovPay payment terminals and on smartpay.az.

The official exchange rate on August 13 is 1.7 AZN / USD

