Microsoft in talks to acquire Discord for more than $10 billion

Microsoft Corp is in talks to buy messaging platform Discord Inc for more than $10 billion, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Earlier in the day, VentureBeat reported that Discord was exploring a sale and it was in final talks with a party.

Discord, which is valued at around $7 billion as of last December, is a platform on which users coordinate group activities such as games, discussions and even virtual parties.