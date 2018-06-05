Number of Georgian tourists visiting Turkey decreases

5 June 2018 10:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

In April of 2018, 175,776 citizens of Georgia visited Turkey, which is 4,702 tourists less compared to April 2017, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey told Trend.

The ministry noted that the share of Georgian citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in April 2018 is 6.62 percent. For comparison, in April 2017, this figure was 8.72 percent.

"Tourists from Georgia take third place among the citizens of other countries who visited Turkey in April 2018," the ministry said.

The ministry also noted that at the end of four months of 2018 (January-April), 651,228 tourists from Georgia visited Turkey, which is 11,735 people less than in the same period of 2017.

In April this year, over 2.7 million foreign tourists visited Turkey.

In 1Q2018, 7,263 million foreign tourists visited Turkey.

At the end of January-March 2018, Turkey's income from tourism increased by 31.3 percent compared to the same period last year.

Turkey's revenues from tourism in the first three months of this year amounted to $4.425 billion. Around 76.1 percent of the total profit for this period fell to the share of foreign citizens, and 23.9 percent accounted for Turkish citizens residing abroad.

