Israeli embassy welcomes scheduled resumption of flights to Georgia

The embassy of Israel to Georgia welcomes the recent announcement of the Georgian authorities to resume international flights from February 1 and stands ready to provide all the necessary consular services for Israeli visitors to Georgia, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The embassy has however stated that 'it is important to note that the exact details concerning the requisite medical tests, vaccinations and certificates have not yet been published officially'.

"Therefore, in order to avoid any unpleasantness it is recommended to wait patiently for the ensuing publication and follow exclusively the information published by official government sources only - both Georgian and Israeli", the statement reads.

It also adds that in the past few months, the Israeli Embassy 'has been involved in intensive negotiations' with Prime Minister Giorgia Gakharia and other senior officials 'in order to facilitate the arrival of Israeli tourists in Georgia as soon as possible'.

On January 21 'the issue was discussed explicitly' during a phone conversation between the Israeli and Georgian foreign ministers Gabi Ashkenazy and David Zalkaliani.

Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava announced earlier this week that all airline companies that have already operated or plan to enter the country's aviation market in the future will be able to operate regular flights.