Turkmenistan to join UN's Customs Convention on Containers

Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan will join the UN's Customs Convention on Containers, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal information portal.

The country has adopted a corresponding law "On accession to the Customs Convention on Containers".

The Customs Convention on Containers was adopted on December 2, 1972 and is aimed at streamlining the processes of cargo delivery using containers in the multimodal transport system.

The provisions of the convention ensure, among other things, for the simplification of procedures when containers cross customs borders.

In early May this year International Convention on the Simplification and Harmonization of Customs Procedures (Kyoto Convention) also entered into force in Turkmenistan.

In order to improve the customs system, Turkmenistan has previously discussed The International Convention on the simplification and harmonization of Customs procedures (Kyoto Convention).

The accession to the convention will contribute to the development of mutually beneficial cooperation of Turkmenistan, as well as the development of foreign trade activities of the country.

The optimization of international cooperation in the transport and communication sector is one of the essential factors for achieving the country's sustainable development goals.

