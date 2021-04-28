Imported cement must comply with national standard – Kazakhstan’s ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28

Trend:

An online meeting of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan was held on April 28 with representatives of the QazCem association of cement and concrete producers to discuss topical issues of the industry, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform news agency.

The attention was paid to the measures taken by the authorized structure to counter the illegal circulation of fake cement products on the building materials market.

"Today, the Kazakh cement is of high quality and is competitive both in the domestic and foreign markets," Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov said. "We have the second-generation plants. But, unfortunately, there is counterfeit, cheap cement on the market."

In practice, a whole set of tools and mechanisms for standardization and technical regulation has been worked out during four years of joint work of the Committee of Technical Regulation and Metrology of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, together with the specialists of the industry.

Thus, the meetings were held with the QazCem association to discuss and develop the schemes for eliminating the existing problems within the developed master plan.

As a result, the technical regulations of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the safety of buildings and structures, building materials and products" were changed. It includes the norm on mandatory confirmation of conformity based on the national standard ST RK 3361-2019 "Conformity assessment. Procedure for confirming the conformity of cement".

"This decision will further oblige all participants in the cement industry market, including foreign manufacturers (importers), to undergo mandatory confirmation of conformity in accordance with this national standard," head of the Committee of Technical Regulation and Metrology Arman Abenov said.

The head of the Committee also said that the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Technical Regulation" will come into force from July 1, 2021.

"Now the Committee of Technical Regulation and Metrology will supervise over compliance with the requirements of technical regulations in the form of preventive control without a visit and by visiting a facility (an unscheduled check)," Abenov said. "Following the check, in case of violation, product samples will be taken for testing in laboratories."

"But without the possibility of checking products, that is, without appropriate laboratories, state supervision will not be so effective in identifying counterfeit products and further protecting the domestic market from low-quality cement which is supplied from Iran and China," head of the Committee added.

In this regard, the priority task of the Committee of Technical Regulation and Metrology is the development of laboratories. So, "Sapa Inter System" testing laboratory checking the quality of cement received an e-certificate of accreditation, which will fully ensure a testing base upon ST RK 3361-2019 on April 27, 2021.