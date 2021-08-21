Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count up to 7,117
Kazakhstan has reported 7,117 new daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
Almaty city is the only area to log the highest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 1,625. Nur-Sultan city and Karaganda region are second and third with 951 and 933 fresh daily COVID-19 infections, respectively. Aktobe region has reported 450 daily coronavirus cases, Almaty region – 400, Paavlodar region – 373, Shymkent city – 328, Atyrau region – 300, Akmola region – 283, Kostanay region – 259, Mangistau region – 234, Zhambyl region – 221, East Kazakhstan region – 199, North Kazakhstan region – 164, Kyzylorda region – 162, West Kazakhstan region – 133, and Turkestan region – 102.
The country has so far reported 730,181 confirmed cases of COVID-19.