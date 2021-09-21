Kazakhstan to switch to its own national dialing code

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Trend:

The Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan plans to switch to its own national international dialing code, Trend reports, referring to the ministry.

Instead of the telephone code +7, which is also assigned to the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan has reserved the + 997 code in the Telecommunications Standardization Bureau of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

At the moment, a Plan for switching to a new international telephone code on the communication networks of the Republic of Kazakhstan has been worked out with telecom operators.

According to the ITU regulations, the issue of Kazakhstan's exit from the 7-numbering zone will be worked out with the communications administration of the Russian Federation. According to the plans of the Ministry, Kazakhstan will switch to a new national code from January 2023. From the moment of assignment, the new and old code can be used in parallel for 2 years. The full transition is expected from 2025.