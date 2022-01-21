Kazakhstan to create secondary market for distressed asset purchase and sale

Kazakhstan 21 January 2022 14:48 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan to create secondary market for distressed asset purchase and sale
Russia concerned about aggravation of situation on Azerbaijan-Armenia border – MFA (UPDATE)
Russia concerned about aggravation of situation on Azerbaijan-Armenia border – MFA (UPDATE)
EU Special rep 'worried' over reports on incidents on Armenian-Azerbaijan border
EU Special rep 'worried' over reports on incidents on Armenian-Azerbaijan border
Information spread in Armenian media about killing of illegal militant on territory of Azerbaijan is baseless – MoD
Information spread in Armenian media about killing of illegal militant on territory of Azerbaijan is baseless – MoD
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:58
Azerbaijan confirms 1,068 more COVID-19 cases, 551 recoveries Society 16:55
German health min sees possible tripling of COVID infections by mid-Feb Europe 16:49
Kazakh government must develop new modern approaches to public-private partnership - president Kazakhstan 16:41
Kazakhstan unveils its TOP-3 trade partners for 11M2021 Kazakhstan 16:37
Azerbaijan launches working group to prepare measures to combat inflation Economy 16:18
Israel's defence chief isolates at home after positive COVID test Israel 16:05
Former ambassador sentenced to 10 years in prison in Azerbaijan Society 16:02
Azerbaijani holding training session for reservists (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 15:53
Rising influence of limited elite groups in Kazakhstan becomes serious security threat - Tokayev Kazakhstan 15:35
Turkmen factory discloses construction materials production data Business 15:26
Azerbaijan enters new stage of strategic development - official Politics 15:06
Georgia’s fuel prices remain relatively low Georgia 15:04
Kazakhstan to create secondary market for distressed asset purchase and sale Kazakhstan 14:48
SOCAR Turkey eyes capacity expansion for STAR Refinery Oil&Gas 14:45
Russia reports 49,513 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since start of pandemic Russia 14:35
SOCAR’s STAR Refinery expands its list of oil grades Oil&Gas 14:28
Kazakhstan needs tough policy to demonopolize economy - president Kazakhstan 14:27
Iran reduces electricity subsides for high consuming users Business 14:24
Azerbaijan unveils value added growth in non-oil industry in 2021 Economy 14:21
Georgia names main trading partners by export destinations in 2021 Georgia 14:18
Azerbaijan discloses state budget expenditure growth in 2021 Finance 14:05
Turkmenistan-Turkey trade volume increased in 11M2021 Business 14:05
Goals of Advisor to French President's Cabinet, EU Special Representative for S.Caucasus's visit to Azerbaijan named (Exclusive) Politics 14:04
Azerbaijan-Armenia border demarcation is priority - Russian MFA Politics 13:58
Greenhouse sector in Georgia may soon get needed backup from USAID, UNDP, ADB Georgia 13:57
Russia is consistently making efforts to resolve situation on Azerbaijan-Armenia border - MFA Politics 13:52
Nar supports the biggest platform of Azerbaijani audiobook library Society 13:34
Kazakh National Bank to ensure balance of foreign exchange market until full restoration of confidence in tenge Kazakhstan 13:23
SOCAR Turkey updates on Merkury project Oil&Gas 13:10
Turkish officials observe Azerbaijan’s pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 (PHOTO) Politics 13:06
Intel plans $20 bln chip manufacturing site in Ohio - sources US 13:00
Uzbek Central Bank shares data on volume of cash in circulation Uzbekistan 12:51
Turkmen Health Ministry opens tender to purchase medical oxygen cylinders Tenders 12:50
Ukraine discloses volume of Azerbaijani investments in economy Economy 12:44
Number of employment contracts increases in Azerbaijan - minister Finance 12:40
Georgia sees increase in producer price index Georgia 12:39
India to help Sri Lanka with USD 2.4 billion to overcome financial crisis: Report Other News 12:25
‘Mauritius prime example of India’s approach to development partnership’, says PM Modi Other News 12:22
World Bank to launch co-op program with Uzbekistan for 2022-2026 Uzbekistan 12:21
Azerbaijan considers extending term of suspension of inspections in field of business Economy 12:14
Turkmenistan is primary supplier of jet fuel to Georgia - Union of Oil Product Importers Oil&Gas 12:13
Turkmenistan intends to supply electricity to third countries via Uzbekistan and Iran Oil&Gas 11:56
SOCAR reveals volume of gas exports to Europe Oil&Gas 11:50
Azerbaijan commissions new military facilities in liberated Kalbajar district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:35
Oil production up at Azerbaijan’s Bahar-Gum Deniz Oil&Gas 11:27
Kazakhstan failed to create diversified economy – President Tokayev Oil&Gas 11:15
Uzbekistan eyes implementing projects with Japan in leather and footwear industry Uzbekistan 11:12
Bahar Energy shares data on well fund in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11:07
Kazakh president calls on local business circles to jointly build new economic policy Kazakhstan 11:05
Number of active oil wells in Azerbaijan’s Bahar-Gum Deniz block down Oil&Gas 10:59
Georgia publishes COVID-19 data for January 21 Georgia 10:57
Central Bank of Azerbaijan acts prudently to curb inflation - Gazprombank Economy 10:57
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Oil&Gas 10:47
Bahar Energy reveals figures for natural gas wells Oil&Gas 10:45
Uzbekneftegaz JSC reveals volume of production planned for 2022 Uzbekistan 10:44
Kazakhstan reduces production of diesel fuel Oil&Gas 10:37
Turkmenistan has great potential for green energy initiatives – USAID Oil&Gas 10:08
Georgia, Azerbaijan discuss customs cooperation Georgia 10:07
USAID eager to partner with Turkmenistan on low carbon development Business 10:06
Only Azerbaijani citizens older 18 allowed to visit liberated lands - adviser to minister Politics 10:00
Azerbaijani currency rates for January 21 Finance 09:53
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for January 20 Uzbekistan 09:44
Oil falls as U.S. inventory build prompts profit-taking Oil&Gas 09:38
MFA of Kazakhstan issues statement on European Parliament resolution on situation in country Kazakhstan 08:51
Japan approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11 Other News 08:34
2022 can be called the year of investments in Karabakh - Country Managing Partner of PwC (Interview) (PHOTO/VIDEO) Economy 08:00
16,284 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:35
China, Russia delay U.S. bid to sanction North Koreans at U.N. US 07:02
Turkey confirms 71,843 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 06:18
New vaccine passport rules in France to come into power from next week Europe 05:39
U.S. FAA approves 78% of planes for low-visibility landings near 5G airports US 05:00
Gloomy Netflix forecast erases much of stock's pandemic gains Other News 04:11
Turkey, El Salvador sign 6 agreements during Bukele visit Turkey 03:30
Austria becomes first country in Europe to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for all adults Europe 02:55
Google launches fresh appeal to overturn $2.8 bln fine at top EU court Europe 02:14
Russian, Iranian top diplomats confirm commitment to Vienna talks to restore JCPOA - MFA Russia 01:31
Gas prices in Europe above $900 per 1,000 cubic meters Europe 00:49
Tehran offers swap of Russian gas from Azerbaijan to southern Iran Business 00:14
Czech Development Agency eyes launching new projects in Georgia in 2022 Georgia 00:11
Sudan military chief Burhan announces ministerial appointments: Sovereign council Arab World 20 January 23:38
Azerbaijani FM discusses issues of bilateral co-op with Austrian minister Politics 20 January 23:16
Azerbaijani FM meets with OPEC Sec-Gen (PHOTO) Politics 20 January 23:13
UN General Assembly adopts resolution condemning Holocaust denial Other News 20 January 23:04
Cavushoglu and Israel's Lapid hold phone call Turkey 20 January 22:28
Iran, Russia reach agreements in oil and gas sector, says minister Business 20 January 22:07
Children over 5 years old allowed to be vaccinated against coronavirus in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 20 January 21:35
Ankara expects to host Putin-Zelensky meeting - Erdogan Turkey 20 January 21:25
Turkey, Qatar agree on ensuring security at Kabul airport Turkey 20 January 21:01
Turkish Parliament speaker pays tribute to memory of martyrs of Azerbaijan's January 20 tragedy Azerbaijan 20 January 20:47
Georgia slightly decreases imports of petroleum gases from Azerbaijan Georgia 20 January 20:39
US will keep probing diplomats’ health incidents: Blinken US 20 January 20:29
Georgia shares data on cement imports from Azerbaijan Georgia 20 January 19:43
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender to buy spare parts Kazakhstan 20 January 19:40
Azerbaijan's metallurgical production increases Economy 20 January 19:38
Cost of manufactured computers up in Azerbaijan ICT 20 January 19:33
Central Bank of Turkey makes decision on key rate Turkey 20 January 19:12
President Ilham Aliyev receives Advisor to French President's Cabinet and EU Special Representative for South Caucasus (VIDEO) Politics 20 January 19:12
January 20 tragedy laid foundation for Azerbaijanis' struggle to restore their statehood and independence Politics 20 January 19:05
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 20 January 19:00
All news