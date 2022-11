BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. International Institute "Open Society" announced the results of the exit poll on the presidential election in Kazakhstan live telethon. According to their data, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won the most votes in the presidential elections, Trend reports citing Zakon.kz.

Thus, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won - 82.45% of the vote.

On November 20, presidential election were held in Kazakhstan.

The Central Election Commission reported that at 22:00 voter turnout was 69.43%.