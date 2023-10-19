Kazakhstan limits export of variety of commodities to Russia assuming sanctions

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 19. Kazakhstan has introduced restrictions on the export of 106 types of goods to Russia, said Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of the country Kairat Torebaev, Trend reports.

"We have introduced restrictions on the export of goods intended for military purposes. That's 106 different types. Their exports are completely limited," he said.

Among the goods on which export restrictions have been introduced are spare parts for drones, special electronics, chips, etc.

Torebaev clarified that the restrictions were introduced in connection with Western sanctions. Restrictions apply to both Kazakh and foreign manufacturers.

From January through August 2023, the volume of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia amounted to $17 billion. Exports to Russia amounted to $6.389 billion, and imports from Russia amounted to $10.611 billion.

At the same time, the volume of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia in 2022 amounted to $26.123 billion. Kazakhstan's exports to Russia during the reporting period amounted to $8.78 billion, while imports amounted to $17.34 billion.

Kazakhstan's foreign trade turnover in 2022 amounted to $134.4 billion, and compared to 2021 in nominal terms, it increased by 32.1 percent, including exports of $84.394 billion (in nominal terms, 39.9 percent more) and imports of $50.043 billion (20.8 percent more in nominal terms).