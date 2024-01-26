Kazakhstan sets up honorary consulate in Canada

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan has been opened in the Canadian city of Vancouver (British Columbia province), Trend reports, referring to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The establishment of the Honorary Consulate aims to attract investments and expand trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The head of the Canadian mining company "Arras Minerals," Darren Klink, was appointed to the post of Honorary Consul.

The opening ceremony was attended by Ambassador of Kazakhstan Dauletbek Kusainov, Minister of Trade of the province Jagrup Brar, representatives of the diplomatic corps, and the business community.

The Ambassador stated in his speech that, as part of the systemic reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan, the opening of the Honorary Consulate will give further impetus to the development and expansion of Kazakh-Canadian cooperation.

Minister Brar, in turn, emphasized the high economic and investment potential as well as the impressive pace of development in Kazakhstan.

The Honorary Consul Klink expressed his gratitude for the high confidence shown by the Kazakh side and reiterated his willingness to intensify economic and cultural-humanitarian interaction between the parties.

