Chairmanship in EAEU moved to Kyrgyzstan

During 2022, the Kyrgyz Republic will chair the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission, the press service of the EEC said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

As part of the chairmanship, a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and the holding of the Eurasian Economic Forum are planned in Bishkek in May, a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council is planned in August on the shores of Issyk-Kul Lake, as well as a number of other expert events.

In the near future, President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Chairman of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council Sadyr Zhaparov is expected to address the heads of states of the Eurasian Economic Union with the priority areas of Kyrgyzstan's chairmanship in the EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) bodies.

In accordance with the Treaty on the EAEU, the chairmanship of the Supreme Council, the Intergovernmental Council and the Council of the Commission is carried out on a rotational basis in the order of the Russian alphabet by one member state during one calendar year without the right to prolong.