Switzerland, Germany and EU to aid Kyrgyzstan in transition to green economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Switzerland, Germany and EU intend to support sustainable economic development of Kyrgyzstan by supporting the transition towards an inclusive green economy, a source in the Embassy of Switzerland in Kyrgyzstan told Trend.

The Swiss Development Cooperation (SDC), the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), and the EU intend to co-finance the current Kyrgyz-Swiss-German Green Economy program with additional funding from BMZ, EU and SDC from June 2023 until mid-2026.

"The overall objective of the joint program from 2023 – 2026 will be to contribute to the sustainable economic development of Kyrgyzstan by supporting the transition towards an inclusive green economy that benefits the well-being of the Kyrgyz population through creating long-term employment and better income opportunities while using natural resources more efficiently and having a lower environmental impact," the source in the Swiss Embassy in Kyrgyzstan said.

Furthermore, the EU, Switzerland and Germany aim to pool resources and build on synergies of their long-term expertise in supporting Kyrgyz partners in the field of private sector development, environmental protection and climate action.

Notably, the Swiss Embassy oversees Swiss projects carried out in Kyrgyzstan that are funded by two Swiss Federal Agencies, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) and the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO). The Swiss Embassy in Kyrgyzstan represents the Swiss Government and handles all issues pertaining to diplomatic relations between the two countries.