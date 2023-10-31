EBRD to implement digitization of power supply project in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 31. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) plans to implement the project for digitization of power supply in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

The agreement for the joint project implementation was reached during a meeting between Daniyar Amangeldiev, the Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, and Zsuzsanna Hargita, the Managing Director for EBRD in Central Asia, along with representatives from EBRD.

Moreover, agreements were reached during the meeting for the collaborative implementation of projects like as "Improvement of the Issyk-Kul Ring Road (section from Balbai-Baatyr village to Karakol city)" and "Rehabilitation of the Water Supply and Sanitation in Bazar-Korgon city."

Projects in the energy sector, various investment projects connected to water supply, transportation, and infrastructure, as well as initiatives to promote small and medium-sized businesses and address climate change challenges, were also discussed.

Minister Amangeldiev reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan's readiness to provide comprehensive support for the projects and programs being implemented in the country.

In response, the Managing Director for EBRD expressed the bank’s willingness to support the development of entrepreneurship, energy efficiency projects, and renewable energy sources in Kyrgyzstan.

As of July 31, 2023, the cumulative EBRD investment in Kyrgyzstan was 887 million euros for 231 projects. EBRD contributed 41 million euros to Kyrgyzstan in 2022, the country's biggest funding amount since the bank gave it 46 million euros in 2019.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel