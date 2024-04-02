Kyrgyzstan commends progress of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 2. The project for the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway is progressing successfully, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, said, Trend reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, this statement was made during a meeting with Erkin Tuniyaz, Chairman of the People's Government of Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, who visited Kyrgyzstan on a working visit.

Japarov elaborated that in February of this year, a trilateral meeting was held in Beijing between experts from the involved countries and a delegation from the Chinese Railways Company.

Moreover, Japarov and Tuniyaz discussed issues regarding the operation of checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Chinese state border.

He also expressed gratitude for the Chinese side regarding extending the operating hours of the Erkeshtam and Torugart checkpoints to a 7-day, 14-hour work schedule until June 30, 2024.

Additionally, the successful implementation of projects such as the construction of the Friendship Bridge between Kyrgyzstan and China and a belt conveyor with a coal base near the Erkeshtam checkpoint was noted.

"We also pay special attention to the opening of the new Bedel checkpoint and the construction of the Barskoon-Uqturpan-Aksu automobile road. In terms of trade and economic cooperation, we rely on Xinjiang; this region of China serves as a gateway to your country for us," said Japarov.

The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, a planned 454-kilometer rail line, is intended to connect China's and Uzbekistan's railways through Kyrgyzstan's territory and further link up with the European railway network through Turkmenistan, Iran, and Türkiye.