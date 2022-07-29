Tajikistan plans to build wholesale distribution centers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Tajikistan's Minister of Industry and New Technologies Sherali Kabir and Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Tajikistan Valikhan Turekhanov discussed the construction of wholesale distribution centers, Trend reports via khovar.tj.

"Wholesale distribution centers are a complex of facilities designed for storage, package, and sale of agricultural products, which will ensure transparent trade relations in compliance with sanitary standards," the message says.

In addition, the issues of deepening industrial cooperation between the two countries in the context of the implementation of the agreements reached during the official visit of Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in May 2021 were also discussed.

As a result, both sides highlighted the great potential between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan for further expansion of trade and economic cooperation.