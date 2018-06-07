Turkmen parliament to consider number of documents

7 June 2018 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 7

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

The regular meeting of the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan of the sixth convocation will be held on June 9, 2018, the government announced. Parliamentarians will discuss draft laws "On the basics of transport policy of Turkmenistan" and "On state regulation of agricultural development".

Changes and additions to a number of existing laws will also be considered, and a report of the Ombudsman-Commissioner for human rights of Turkmenistan will be heard.

The Turkmen MPs will consider draft resolutions of the Mejlis on accession to the Convention for the suppression of unlawful acts with regard to international civil aviation, on accession to the Protocol supplementing the Convention for the suppression of unlawful seizure of aircraft, on the establishment of groups of inter-parliamentary friendship of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan with the parliaments of foreign states and other documents.

According to the Constitution, the parliament adopts laws, makes changes and additions to the basic law, approves the state budget; resolves issues of holding national referendums; appoints elections of the president, members of the Mejlis, members of representative bodies; considers issues of appointment and dismissal of the Chairman of the Supreme Court, the Prosecutor General, the Minister of Internal Affairs, the Minister of Justice based on the proposal of the head of state; ratifies and denounces international treaties; and solves the issues of changing the state border and administrative-territorial division of the country.

