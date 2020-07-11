Turkmenistan presents program to fight infectious diseases to WHO experts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11

Turkmenistan presented its program to fight infectious diseases to experts of the World Health Organization Regional Office for Europe (WHO/Europe), Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The presentation was made during a meeting of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov with WHO/Europe experts on July 10, 2020, who are in Turkmenistan on a working visit.

The Turkmen side noted that the country follows the WHO recommendations and is currently implementing a program to ensure preparedness for countering and responding to infectious diseases, said the report.

Turkmenistan also approved a plan of socio-economic measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister stressed that Turkmenistan is currently working with UN agencies to develop a third national plan that covers the humanitarian component of the country's measures to combat COVID-19.

He highlighted the importance of Turkmenistan's proposal to create The Council for International Organizations of Medical Sciences (CIOMS) and noted the country's accession to The COVID-19 Technology Access Pool (C-TAP).

On behalf of WHO, the organization's representative in Turkmenistan and Head of Country Office Paulina Karwowska expressed gratitude to the government of Turkmenistan for arranging the visit of the experts to Turkmenistan and support.

The WHO mission to Turkmenistan arrived on July 6, 2020.

To date, Turkmenistan has reported no coronavurus cases.

