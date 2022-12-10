Turkmenistan, Türkiye exchange experience through mediation of FAO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Turkmenistan and Türkiye exchange experience through the mediation of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), Sub-Regional Coordinator for Central Asia at FAO, Viorel Gutu told Trend.

"Cooperation between Turkmenistan and FAO began at the request of the Turkmen government, with the aim of supporting the improvement of cotton production and mechanization of harvesting. Based on this request, we promoted collaboration between the Cotton Research Institute of Türkiye and the institutions of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment of Turkmenistan," Gutu said.

It was noted that in the context of this cooperation, a delegation from Türkiye visited Turkmenistan, and a delegation from Turkmenistan visited Türkiye to exchange experience in this area.

"As a result of these exchanges, policy formulations are being made to develop long-term collaborations in improving cotton production both in Turkmenistan and Türkiye," he added.

He stressed that the partnership between Turkmenistan and FAO has grown steadily since the country joined the Organization in 1995. Over the years, FAO technical and policy support has covered a wide range of areas of Turkmenistan.