Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposes resuming regular flights between EAEU member states

Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposed resuming regular flights between the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union. The head of state came up with such an initiative at a regular meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

“Given the stabilization of the epidemiological situation, the process of vaccination of the population in our countries, we think it is high time to restore regular air and rail traffic.

We are ready to actively cooperate with the Eurasian Economic Commission and its member states on the removal of barriers and further rapprochement of non-tariff measures to regulate trade.

Accelerated development of industrial cooperation between the leading enterprises and regions of our countries will have a positive impact on the economy and will allow joint development of third-country markets. We see that the real sector of the economy also has great potential for cooperation in the field of food security. We are ready to work with the Eurasian Development Bank to promote and implement joint projects.

The transport and transit sector is a catalyst for deepening economic ties. Here the following issues need to be addressed: speeding up the movement of goods across the border, harmonization of standards, optimization of the work of checkpoints, improving the process of crossing the border.

In addition, we support the expansion of the practice of providing mutual preferences for the carriage and transit of goods,” Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting.