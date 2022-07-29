Uzbekistan discloses imports by types of goods and services for 6M2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. The volume of imports to Uzbekistan amounted to $14.6 billion from January through June 2022, which is an increase of 27.4 percent compared to the same period last year ($11.4 billion), Trend reports citing the Uzbek State Statistics Committee.

At the same time, imports from the CIS countries amounted to $5.5 billion, and from other countries - $9.1 billion.

Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover from January through June 2022 increased by 32.4 percent compared to the same period of 2021 ($18.5 billion), reaching $24.5 billion.

Imports to Uzbekistan by type of goods and services from January through June 2022:

Types of goods and services Volume of imports (million USD) Chemical products 2,384 Ferrous metals 1,151.3 Non-ferrous metals 216.5 Energy and oil products 732.2 Machinery and equipment 5,551.4 Foodstuffs 1,792.1 Construction 36.2 Transportation 163.5 Other services 273.1

