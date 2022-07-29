...
Uzbekistan discloses imports by types of goods and services for 6M2022

Uzbekistan Materials 29 July 2022 09:46 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan discloses imports by types of goods and services for 6M2022

Natavan Rzayeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. The volume of imports to Uzbekistan amounted to $14.6 billion from January through June 2022, which is an increase of 27.4 percent compared to the same period last year ($11.4 billion), Trend reports citing the Uzbek State Statistics Committee.

At the same time, imports from the CIS countries amounted to $5.5 billion, and from other countries - $9.1 billion.

Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover from January through June 2022 increased by 32.4 percent compared to the same period of 2021 ($18.5 billion), reaching $24.5 billion.

Imports to Uzbekistan by type of goods and services from January through June 2022:

Types of goods and services

Volume of imports (million USD)

Chemical products

2,384

Ferrous metals

1,151.3

Non-ferrous metals

216.5

Energy and oil products

732.2

Machinery and equipment

5,551.4

Foodstuffs

1,792.1

Construction

36.2

Transportation

163.5

Other services

273.1

