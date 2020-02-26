Iran rejects rumors of Coronavirus spread in Tarbiat Modares University

TEHRAN, Iran, Feb.26

Head of Tarbiat Modares University Mohammad Taghi Ahmadi has rejected the news of two university students being infected by coronavirus in an interview with Trend.

"The news has been released by Mehr News Agency by mistake based on the interview with some students," he said. "We strongly reject the news; there was no problem related to coronavirus spread in the university."

"The students who went to Qom, and we had concern about; however, there were only cases of cold, while the rumor spread in the dormitory about possible coronavirus," Mohammad Taghi Ahmadi said.

"The health center in the university had examined all the students, and it was announced that there on;y were cases of flu. The students that visited Qom were declared not being infected with coronavirus," he added. "Meanwhile, the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology has called for closure of dormitories to reduce concerns."

"Universities conduct simple tests based on health ministry protocol, for students with symptoms of disease. Those having dry coughs and short breath are to be sent to Imam Khomeini and Sina hospitals for thorough checkups," the head of the university said.

Iran has officially recorded 12 cases of death and 61 infections from Coronavirus.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread.

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has offered its help to Iran, providing certain medicine to the infected.