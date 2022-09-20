Iran’s president in New York to attend UNGA summit

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in the US city of New York on Monday noon local time to attend the 77th Summit of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The president is heading a high-ranking delegation comprising of Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Deputy for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani - who is also the top Iranian nuclear negotiator - among others.

When departing from the Iranian capital Tehran, Raisi said that his trip to New York provides him with the opportunity to state the Islamic Republic’s views and measures which sometimes remain unnoticed due to media outlets being controlled by big powers of the world.

He said such opportunities should be used to expose the cruelty made against the Iranian nation, as well as the oppressed countries in the globe.

The Iranian president also said that the UNGC Summit is an opportunity to elaborate on the country’s foreign policy which he said is based on dignity, wisdom and expediency.

On the sidelines of the summit, Raisi said, he will hold bilateral meetings with top officials of different countries except for the United States.

“There is no plan for negotiations or meeting with the Americans, and we will have no meetings with them,” the Iranian president said.