Iran to install IR6 centrifuges

Tehran, Iran, April 10

Trend:

Ali Akbar Salehi, Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), on the thirteenth anniversary of national nuclear technology day, announced the start of the installation of IR6 centrifuges, while emphasizing Iran's commitment to a nuclear deal.

He announced the result of the efforts made by experts and researchers in Atomic Energy Organization and said 114 new achievements in various fields of the nuclear industry have been unveiled on April 9, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.

“The installation of a chain of 20 advanced IR6 centrifuges began in the Natanz enrichment facility in central Iran,” said Salehi.

“We are pursuing the production and upgrade of all types of centrifuge machines in line with our commitments (to Iran nuclear deal known as JCPOA),” he added.

“We are determined to take advantage of the global experience in the field of nuclear safety,” he said. “In this regard, in accordance with the JCPOA, the establishment of a modern nuclear safety center in cooperation with active countries in this field is underway.”

He announced launching the first phase of the National Iranian Engineering and Technology Center in the Fordow site.

Salehi noted following several projects by Atomic Energy Organization including the construction of units 2 and 3 of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, the project on the construction of the Ion Therapy Center in the Alborz province, the research project on nuclear fusion systems and subsystems, Uranium exploration projects by Airborne Geophysics, and finally, the Rehabilitation Project for the Heavy Water Reactor in Arak.

With regards to the AEOI's approach to Iran's commitment on JCPOA, he said they have always welcomed the AEOI independent and impartial approach to Iran's peaceful nuclear program and adheres to its engagement with the IAEA within the framework of commitments to the agreements.

“The publication of 14 official reports by the IAEA on the full adherence of the Islamic Republic of Iran (to JCPOA) proved this claim,” he added.

“I certainty say that the re-impose of the United States' unilateral sanctions and its recent decision by U.S. government will not be able to restrict us to advance our nuclear," he stressed.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news