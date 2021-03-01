Iran's Qom Seminary stands behind Azerbaijan regarding Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1

Trend:

It is our duty to support Azerbaijan in the issue with Nagorno Karabakh, said Hossein Kouhsari the head of international communication center in Iran's Qom seminary, Trend reports.

An international conference about the Karabakh region was held in Qom seminary on Monday. The even was attended by Azerbaijan Ambassador in Iran Bunyad Huseynov, Iran's Ambassador in Azerbaijan Abbas Mousavi, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Alireza Arafi the head of Qom Seminary and Mohsen Rezaei the Secretary of Expediency Council, Hassan Ameli representative of Iran's Leader in Ardabil Province, Ali Nikzad the head of Iran and Azerbaijan friendship group in the Iranian parliament, and other officials.

Kouhsari said there should be resistance against invaders of the Islamic lands, which also refers to Karabakh, which is an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.

"The Qom Seminary considers Karabakh and Azerbaijan and its valuable scientific and cultural background, which raised great people that the Qom Seminary is well aware of," he said.

He also pointed out that trans-regional powers should not interfere in regional affairs.

"No excuse should lead to the spread of violence and terrorism. Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan," he said.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.