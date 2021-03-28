Georgian central bank issues new collector coins dedicated to Summer Olympic Games

The National Bank of Georgia has issued a 5 lari denomination silver collector coin dedicated to the 2020 Summer Olympic Games, which will be available for sale starting April 1 through the online store of the NBG, as well as in the bank's cash centre and in the Money Museum in Kvareli, Kakheti, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

In order for more numismatists to have the possibility to purchase the products, from April 1, for five days, coins will be sold in limited quantities - every customer will have the possibility to buy no more than two coins", says the NBG.

The main composition of the obverse is a stylised graphic representation of the architecture of Tokyo's main Olympic arena, as the Olympic Games will be held there. In the inner part of the arena the waving flag of Georgia is depicted. In the central right part of the coin logo of Georgian National Olympic Committee is placed. The inscriptions 'NATIONAL OLYMPIC TEAM OF GEORGIA' and 'ზაფხულის ოლიმპიური თამაშები' are depicted in a circular arc.

The main composition of the reverse is a stylised image of a marathon treadmill stadium. Following inscriptions are applied: '5 ლარი', motto of the Olympic Games 'DISCOVER TOMORROW' and 'SUMMER OLYMPIC GAMES IN JAPAN'. In the lower, extraordinary arc there is a latent image, on which the years '2020' and '2021' appear interchangeably when the coin is tilted at different angles.

Olympic history of Georgian sport dates back to the fifties of the XX century. Taking into account the results achieved by the athletes in Olympics of previous years and in big international competitions, we hope that the representatives of Georgia will achieve success in next Olympic Games as well", says the NBG.

The author of the design for the collector coin is Iva Janezashvili.

Coins with 1,500 mintage were struck at the Royal Dutch Mint.