Czech deputy health minister, business delegation visiting Georgia to discuss cooperation in medical field

Czech Deputy Minister of Health Radek Policar is visiting Georgia to discuss further cooperation perspectives in fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond with the Georgian authorities, announces the Embassy of Czechia in Georgia, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Policar has met Georgian Deputy Minister of Health Tamar Gabunia and Head of the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health Amiran Gamkrelidze.

At the meeting with Gabunia, Policar shared the Czech experience in fighting Covid-19 pandemic, while with Gamkrelidze he discussed ways to further strengthen existing cooperation.

"Besides protective materials deliveries and rural doctors training in the beginning of the pandemic the Czechia assisted Georgia with creation of the online vaccination registration portal, which helps the Ministry of Health to prioritise age groups according to national vaccination plan and avoid disorganised queues of citizens. Both sides also discussed future development of the local oncology registry", reads the press-release published by the embassy.

The health sector is one of three priority sectors of the Czech Development Cooperation in Georgia and we will keep medical cooperation high on the agenda in the future as well”, Ambassador of Czechia Petr Mikyska said.

In addition to Policar, a Czech business delegation has also visited Georgia to participate in the Medical Business Forum held today by the embassy.

Czech companies LINET, Codaco, PharmData, TestLine, ProSpon, MZ Liberec, TSE, SMT, Advanced Medical Solutions, Nafigo, WPA Nanotechnologies and PROMA REHA presented their products to 15 Georgian medical distributors and medical companies at the forum.