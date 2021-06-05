Acting US Assistant Secretary of State to visit Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5

Acting US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker will visit Georgia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on June 6-13, Trend reports via the US State Department.

As reported, Reeker will travel to Tbilisi, Georgia; Baku, Azerbaijan; and Yerevan, Armenia June on 6-13 to advance bilateral and regional priorities and to express US support for democratic and economic development across the region.

Acting Assistant Secretary Reeker will meet leaders of the Georgian government, opposition, and civil society to discuss full implementation of the April 19 agreement among Georgian political parties.

