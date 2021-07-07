Georgia reports 1,392 coronavirus cases for July 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7

Georgia has reported 1,392 coronavirus cases, 531 recoveries, and 11 deaths on July 7, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, 38,136 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 17,650 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 20,486 were PCR tests.

Georgian's capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of cases (887) within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 130 cases and the Kvemo Kartli region with 84 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 372,685, among them, 356,780 people recovered and 5,394 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 3.65 percent, while 3.17 percent in the past 14 days.

There are 71 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 3,054 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 853 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

Currently, out of 633 critical patients, 164 require mechanical ventilation.

As of today, 277,872 people got the coronavirus vaccine.

