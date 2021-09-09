Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for Sept.9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia reported 2,455 coronavirus cases, 4,427 recoveries, and 58 deaths on September 9, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, 36,151 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 19,693 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 16,458 were PCR.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 890 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 342 cases, and the Adjara region with 249 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 572,948, among them, 531,764 people recovered and 8,035 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 6.69 percent, while 7.69 percent in the past seven days.

There are 85 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 6,417 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 2,032 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

Currently, out of 1,500 critical patients, 365 require mechanical ventilation.

As of today, 1.40 million people got coronavirus jab with 24,670 in a day.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356