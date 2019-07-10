U.S. natural gas production, export to increase in coming years: EIA

10 July 2019 07:58 (UTC+04:00)

The natural gas production and export in the United States will continue to grow in the coming years, U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report published Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook, EIA forecasted that U.S. dry natural gas production will average 91.3 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in 2019, up 8.0 Bcf/d from 2018. EIA expected flat production in 2020, with annual growth forecast at about 1.6 percent.

According EIA, total U.S. gross exports of natural gas averaged 9.9 Bcf/d in 2018. EIA forecast that these volumes will rise by 28 percent to 12.6 Bcf/d in 2019, then further by 23 percent to 15.6 Bcf/d in 2020. EIA expected U.S. Liquefied Natural Gas exports to increase by 63 percent to 4.8 Bcf/d in 2019 and by 42 percent to 6.9 Bcf/d in 2020, as three new liquefaction projects come online.

EIA estimated U.S. natural gas inventories to reach 3.8 billion cubic feet at the end of October 2019, 17 percent higher than October 2018 levels and 2 percent higher than the 2014-2018 average.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Ex-US State Department employee sentenced for conspiring with Chinese agents
World 06:47
U.S. Hispanic population reaches new high of nearly 60 million
US 03:08
Navy Secretary on Deck to Lead Defense Department
US 01:25
U.S. billionaire joins presidential race
US 9 July 21:10
Apple's services revenue, China to power third quarter: analyst
Other News 9 July 12:48
Oil prices ease as trade disputes outweigh supply concerns
World 9 July 10:15
Latest
President Aliyev: Azerbaijani state has never been as strong as it is now
Politics 09:06
At least 15 women and children killed in tribal massacre in Papua New Guinea
World 08:51
US rocket with russian engine to launch 1st Dream Chaser Spaceship to ISS in 2021
World 08:39
Wimbledon roundup: Zhang Shuai falls at quarterfinals, Serena has a two-win day
World 08:24
Turnover on payment cards in Azerbaijan continues to grow
Finance 08:00
VAR to debut in Africa Cup of Nations
World 07:18
Ex-US State Department employee sentenced for conspiring with Chinese agents
World 06:47
Seven teenagers killed by landmine blast in eastern Syria
World 06:14
NASA scientists develop new technique to spot failing infrastructure from space
World 05:43