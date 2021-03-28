WHO records over 612,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 worldwide

More than 612,000 new cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed globally in the past 24 hours, pushing a total number of infections to 125.78 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the WHO updates, the coronavirus-related deaths increased by over 10,500 to surpass 2.75 million.

As of 16.11 Moscow time on March 27, as many as 125,781,957 coronavirus cases and 2,759,432 coronavirus-related deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 612,369 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 10,590.

The WHO statistics are based on the officially confirmed data provided by countries.

Europe accounts for more than 41% of new COVID-19 cases submitted to the WHO in the past 24 hours (255,773 cases). South and North America goes second (222,213 cases) followed by South East Asia (71,708).

Most COVID-19 cases are recorded in the United States (29,787,178), followed by Brazil (12,320,169), India (11,908,910), Russia (4,510,744), France (4,393,375), the UK (4,325,319), Italy (3,488,619), Spain (3,247,738), Turkey (3,149,094), Germany (2,755,225), Colombia (2,359,942), and Argentina (2,278,115).