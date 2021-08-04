5.8-magnitude quake hits 120 km ENE of Hasaki, Japan
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 jolted 120 km ENE of Hasaki, Japan at 20:33:32 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 36.1095 degrees north latitude and 142.0887 degrees east longitude.
Latest
'Made in India' Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine doses to be available from September-October: Dr Reddy's Laboratories
New details of extinguishing forest fires in Turkey by Azerbaijani firefighters disclosed (PHOTO/VIDEO)
"Procedure for managing information security in banks" included in state register of Azerbaijan’s legal acts