5.8-magnitude quake hits 120 km ENE of Hasaki, Japan

World 4 August 2021 03:38 (UTC+04:00)
5.8-magnitude quake hits 120 km ENE of Hasaki, Japan

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 jolted 120 km ENE of Hasaki, Japan at 20:33:32 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 36.1095 degrees north latitude and 142.0887 degrees east longitude.

