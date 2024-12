BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. President Emmanuel Macron has appointed Francois Bayrou as the new Prime Minister of France, Trend reports.

According to the information, he is instructed to form the government.

To note, centrist Francois Bayrou is the leader of the "Democratic Movement" party.

Bayrou held two ministerial posts: from 1993 through 1997 he was Minister of Education, and in 2017 he was Minister of Justice.