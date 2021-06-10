Saudi-led coalition denies recent military operation in Yemen

The Saudi-led coalition involved in a war in Yemen denied on Thursday any recent military operation in the country,Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The coalition stopped attacks near Yemen's capital Sanaa and other Yemeni city because it wants to prepare the political ground for a peaceful settlement, the coalition spokesman Turki Al Maliki was quoted by Al Arabiya as saying.

He was responding to the media report of an attack on an armored division belonging to Yemen's Houthi rebels.

Saudi Arabia has been leading a war in Yemen against Houthi militia in support of the government of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.