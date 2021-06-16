Lebanon, Netherlands sign agreement to boost business ties

Lebanon and the Netherlands signed on Tuesday an agreement to boost ties between economic bodies and businessmen in the two countries, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The agreement was signed by Toufic Dabbousi, head of Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture of Tripoli and North Lebanon, and Mohammad Sinno, president of the Lebanese Dutch Business Association.

Dabbousi said the agreement will help the two countries facilitate the Lebanese exports to the Netherlands and Lebanon's import of raw materials from the Netherlands, as well as developing agricultural, industrial and commercial exchanges between the two countries.