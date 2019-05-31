Fire erupts at Manchester airport's terminal two car park

A new car park was opened in April as part of a project to expand the airport's terminal, Trend reports with reference to Sputnik.
A fire broke out at a multi-storey car park at Manchester Airport's Terminal Two on Friday, sending plumes of black smoke across the skyline, The Birmingham Mai said.
The fire erupted in a vehicle placed on the roof level of the Terminal Two car park west, the report added, quoting the airport's spokesman.
According to him, the car park was evacuated for safety reasons. No flights were affected by the incident, he added.
