Fire erupts at Manchester airport's terminal two car park

31 May 2019 21:48 (UTC+04:00)

A new car park was opened in April as part of a project to expand the airport's terminal, Trend reports with reference to Sputnik.

A fire broke out at a multi-storey car park at Manchester Airport's Terminal Two on Friday, sending plumes of black smoke across the skyline, The Birmingham Mai said.

The fire erupted in a vehicle placed on the roof level of the Terminal Two car park west, the report added, quoting the airport's spokesman.

​​According to him, the car park was evacuated for safety reasons. No flights were affected by the incident, he added.

