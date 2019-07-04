Volcano erupts on Italian island of Stromboli, kills one person

4 July 2019 01:21 (UTC+04:00)

A volcano on the Italian island of Stromboli erupted on Wednesday, releasing hot trapped magma in a powerful explosion, killing one person and enveloping the popular tourist destination in ash, witnesses and local officials said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The person, believed to be a tourist, was killed by falling stones during a walk, a rescue service official said. A second person was injured.

The unexpected eruption started fires on the western side of the small Mediterranean island, which lies north of Sicily, off the toe of Italy. Fire crews were being called in from nearby locations and a Canadair plane was already in action.

“We saw the explosion from the hotel. There was a loud roar,” said Michela Favorito, who works in a hotel near Fico Grande, on the east side of the island.

“We plugged our ears and after this a cloud of ash swept over us. The whole sky is full of ash, a fairly large cloud,” she told Reuters.

Fiona Carter, a British tourist on the island of Panarea, some 27 km (17 miles) from Stromboli, heard the blast.

“We turned around to see a mushroom cloud coming from Stromboli. Everyone was in shock. Then red hot lava started running down the mountain towards the little village of Ginostra,” she told Reuters.

“The cloud got bigger, white and gray. It enveloped Ginostra and now the cloud has covered Stromboli entirely. Several boats set off for Stromboli,” she added.

Stefano Branca, an expert with the National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology (INGV), said there had been a “paroxysmal eruption” on the island, when high-pressure magma explodes from a shallow, underground reservoir.

“These are events of great intensity and quite rare,” he told Reuters.

Tourists often climb to the 924-metre (3,000-foot) summit of the volcano and peer into its crater, with small puffs of molten rock regularly blasted into the sky. It was not clear if anyone was on the crater at the time of the blast.

According to the geology.com website, Stromboli is one of the most active volcanoes on the planet and has been erupting almost continuously since 1932.

The island was the setting for a 1950 movie starring Ingrid Bergman and, with other islands in the Aeolian archipelago, has become a favorite location in recent decades for holiday homes for the rich and famous.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Italy avoids EU sanction threat over its debt, for now
Other News 3 July 18:01
Best passports of 2019: Uzbekistan on 88th place
Economy 2 July 18:36
Asian countries dominate, as UK, US passport power declines
Economy 2 July 15:19
Genoa blasts away remnants of tragic motorway bridge
Europe 29 June 02:58
Ferrero contributing to development of Georgia's economy
Georgia 27 June 17:00
Georgian minister talks co-op plans with NATO
Georgia 26 June 15:13
Latest
At least 44 killed as air strike hits Libya migrant detention center: U.N.
World 00:50
Blast kills three in Syria's Sweida
Arab World 00:18
Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva views “Live Life” exhibition (PHOTO)
Society 3 July 23:07
Sudan opposition ready to discuss sovereign council leadership with military rulers
Other News 3 July 23:05
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva meets with residents of children’s home No1 (PHOTO)
Society 3 July 22:13
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits Scientific-Research Institute of Pediatrics (PHOTO)
Society 3 July 22:02
Leyla Aliyeva attends entertainment show organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for children (PHOTO)
Society 3 July 22:01
Iran may sell its oil online, says expert
Oil&Gas 3 July 20:57
Azerbaijani MFA: Requiring additional security in 43rd UNESCO session in Baku is nothing but excuse to avoid participation
Politics 3 July 20:52