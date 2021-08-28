Portugal receives 24 Afghan refugees

Portugal on Friday received 24 Afghan refugees, in addition to four Portuguese soldiers who were on a rescue mission coordinated by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Portuguese military withdrew a total of 58 Afghan citizens, including interpreters who collaborated with the Portuguese Detached National Forces as well as their families.

"Over nearly 20 years, Portugal has developed debts of gratitude to Afghans who supported our outstanding national forces," said Portuguese Defense Minister Joao Gomes Cravinho.