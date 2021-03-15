Israel's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 6,000

The COVID-19 death toll in Israel reached 6,008 with the addition of 20 new fatalities on Sunday, Israeli Ministry of Health said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministry also reported 868 new COVID-19 cases, raising the coronavirus tally in the Israel to 818,548.

The number of patients in serious condition increased from 626 to 640, out of 1,031 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 784,566, with 8,467 newly recovered cases, while the number of active cases decreased to 27,974.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel has reached nearly 5.14 million, or 55.2 percent of its total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.