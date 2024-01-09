Israeli army seizes large missile factory in Gaza Strip

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have seized the largest underground missile factory in the Gaza Strip, where "long-range" missiles are produced, the press service of the Israeli army says, Trend reports.

"The IDF took control of an underground factory to produce long-range missiles capable of reaching northern Israel [from the Gaza Strip]. This is the largest weapons production facility discovered since the start of the war," the press service noted.

The area is reportedly connected to a vast network of underground tunnels used to deliver weapons to Hamas battalions located in the Gaza Strip.

It is also said that the military also took control of the headquarters of the Hamas al-Bureij unit.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.