Plane catches fire after runway collision at Toronto airport

Two planes crashed into one another on the runway at the Toronto International Airport late Friday evening, Sputnik reported.

"There has been an aircraft incident involving two aircraft on the Terminal 2 apron. Fire and emergency services have responded and passengers have been evacuated," the airport stated on Twitter.

Canadian broadcasters reported that no injuries were sustained and that all of the passengers are safe.

The wing of one plane clipped the tail of another, according to journalists on the scene. The jet that caught fire was operated by Sunwing.

