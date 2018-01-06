Plane catches fire after runway collision at Toronto airport

6 January 2018 06:13 (UTC+04:00)

Two planes crashed into one another on the runway at the Toronto International Airport late Friday evening, Sputnik reported.

"There has been an aircraft incident involving two aircraft on the Terminal 2 apron. Fire and emergency services have responded and passengers have been evacuated," the airport stated on Twitter.

Canadian broadcasters reported that no injuries were sustained and that all of the passengers are safe.

The wing of one plane clipped the tail of another, according to journalists on the scene. The jet that caught fire was operated by Sunwing.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
First batch of Chinese oil output materials delivered to Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 4 January 10:23
Crash of light plane in Costa Rica kills 12
Other News 1 January 04:09
Six people dead after light plane crash in Australia
Other News 31 December 2017 12:26
Sound of Music actor Heather Menzies-Urich dies aged 68
Other News 26 December 2017 02:50
Man dies in altercation with officer behind Ontario police station
Other News 24 December 2017 04:27
Canada, US to co-host international meeting on security on Korean Peninsula next month
Other News 20 December 2017 06:25
Two killed, 11 injured in plane crash in Siberia
World 19 December 2017 13:44
Zenith Energy reveals time of completing well workover at Azerbaijani field
Oil&Gas 19 December 2017 13:08
Tillerson, Canadian counterpart to discuss border security, other issues
Other News 19 December 2017 01:17
Three dead after airplane crashes in Indiana
Other News 17 December 2017 20:23
4 dead in Hydro One helicopter crash in Canada
Other News 15 December 2017 06:46
3 dead in business plane crash in Germany
Other News 15 December 2017 02:06
Plane crashes into house, killing two passengers
World 10 December 2017 09:37
Canada not to move its embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, says FM
Other News 7 December 2017 04:29
TransCanada recovers 1,057 barrels of oil from Keystone pipeline spill site
Oil&Gas 25 November 2017 08:33
Canadian company updates on work at Azerbaijan’s Zardab field
Oil&Gas 25 November 2017 08:04
U.S. Navy plane crashes in Philippine Sea, three missing
World 22 November 2017 17:55
Canadian company updates on work at Azerbaijan’s Zardab field
Oil&Gas 21 November 2017 09:57